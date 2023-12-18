أخبار مصرعاجل

إنطلاق الجولة الرابعة من الاجتماعات الوزارية لمفاوضات سد النهضة بين مصر والسودان واثيوبيا في أديس أبابا

كتبت/مرفت عبدالقادر احمد

انطلقت صباح اليوم في أديس أبابا الجولة الرابعة من الاجتماعات الوزارية لمفاوضات سد النهضة بين مصر والسودان واثيوبيا ، وذلك في إطار استكمال المسار التفاوضي الذي توافقت الدول الثلاث على إطلاقه بغرض الإسراع بالانتهاء من اتفاق بشأن قواعد ملء وتشغيل السد خلال أربعة أشهر .

وأكد المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الموارد المائية والري ان مصر تتعامل مع المفاوضات – كعهدها دائما – بالجدية وحسن النوايا اللازمين بغرض التوصل لاتفاق عادل ومتوازن يراعى مصالحها الوطنية الحالية والمستقبلية ، ويحقق في الوقت ذاته المصالح المشتركة للدول الثلاث.

Unofficial Translation

Press Release

Monday, December 18, 2023

Today, the fourth round of negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) commenced in Addis Ababa, with the participation of ministerial delegations from Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia. This round is held within the framework of the negotiation track that the three countries launched to expedite the finalization of an agreement on the rules for filling and operation of the GERD within four months.

The spokesperson of Egypt’s Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation affirmed that Egypt is engaging with negotiations – as it has always done – faithfully and seriously to conclude a fair and balanced agreement that takes into account its current and future national interests, while achieving the common interests of the three countries .

