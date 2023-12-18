إنطلاق الجولة الرابعة من الاجتماعات الوزارية لمفاوضات سد النهضة بين مصر والسودان واثيوبيا في أديس أبابا

\u0625\u0646\u0637\u0644\u0627\u0642 \u0627\u0644\u062c\u0648\u0644\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0631\u0627\u0628\u0639\u0629 \u0645\u0646 \u0627\u0644\u0627\u062c\u062a\u0645\u0627\u0639\u0627\u062a \u0627\u0644\u0648\u0632\u0627\u0631\u064a\u0629 \u0644\u0645\u0641\u0627\u0648\u0636\u0627\u062a \u0633\u062f \u0627\u0644\u0646\u0647\u0636\u0629 \u0628\u064a\u0646 \u0645\u0635\u0631\r\n\u0648\u0627\u0644\u0633\u0648\u062f\u0627\u0646 \u0648\u0627\u062b\u064a\u0648\u0628\u064a\u0627 \u0641\u064a \u0623\u062f\u064a\u0633 \u0623\u0628\u0627\u0628\u0627\r\n\r\n\u0643\u062a\u0628\u062a\/\u0645\u0631\u0641\u062a \u0639\u0628\u062f\u0627\u0644\u0642\u0627\u062f\u0631 \u0627\u062d\u0645\u062f\r\n\u0627\u0646\u0637\u0644\u0642\u062a \u0635\u0628\u0627\u062d \u0627\u0644\u064a\u0648\u0645 \u0641\u064a \u0623\u062f\u064a\u0633 \u0623\u0628\u0627\u0628\u0627 \u0627\u0644\u062c\u0648\u0644\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0631\u0627\u0628\u0639\u0629 \u0645\u0646 \u0627\u0644\u0627\u062c\u062a\u0645\u0627\u0639\u0627\u062a \u0627\u0644\u0648\u0632\u0627\u0631\u064a\u0629 \u0644\u0645\u0641\u0627\u0648\u0636\u0627\u062a \u0633\u062f \u0627\u0644\u0646\u0647\u0636\u0629 \u0628\u064a\u0646 \u0645\u0635\u0631 \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0633\u0648\u062f\u0627\u0646 \u0648\u0627\u062b\u064a\u0648\u0628\u064a\u0627 \u060c \u0648\u0630\u0644\u0643 \u0641\u064a \u0625\u0637\u0627\u0631 \u0627\u0633\u062a\u0643\u0645\u0627\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0633\u0627\u0631 \u0627\u0644\u062a\u0641\u0627\u0648\u0636\u064a \u0627\u0644\u0630\u064a \u062a\u0648\u0627\u0641\u0642\u062a \u0627\u0644\u062f\u0648\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u062b\u0644\u0627\u062b \u0639\u0644\u0649 \u0625\u0637\u0644\u0627\u0642\u0647 \u0628\u063a\u0631\u0636 \u0627\u0644\u0625\u0633\u0631\u0627\u0639 \u0628\u0627\u0644\u0627\u0646\u062a\u0647\u0627\u0621 \u0645\u0646 \u0627\u062a\u0641\u0627\u0642 \u0628\u0634\u0623\u0646 \u0642\u0648\u0627\u0639\u062f \u0645\u0644\u0621 \u0648\u062a\u0634\u063a\u064a\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u0633\u062f \u062e\u0644\u0627\u0644 \u0623\u0631\u0628\u0639\u0629 \u0623\u0634\u0647\u0631 .\r\n\u0648\u0623\u0643\u062f \u0627\u0644\u0645\u062a\u062d\u062f\u062b \u0627\u0644\u0631\u0633\u0645\u064a \u0644\u0648\u0632\u0627\u0631\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0648\u0627\u0631\u062f \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0627\u0626\u064a\u0629 \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0631\u064a \u0627\u0646 \u0645\u0635\u0631 \u062a\u062a\u0639\u0627\u0645\u0644 \u0645\u0639 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0641\u0627\u0648\u0636\u0627\u062a - \u0643\u0639\u0647\u062f\u0647\u0627 \u062f\u0627\u0626\u0645\u0627 - \u0628\u0627\u0644\u062c\u062f\u064a\u0629 \u0648\u062d\u0633\u0646 \u0627\u0644\u0646\u0648\u0627\u064a\u0627 \u0627\u0644\u0644\u0627\u0632\u0645\u064a\u0646 \u0628\u063a\u0631\u0636 \u0627\u0644\u062a\u0648\u0635\u0644 \u0644\u0627\u062a\u0641\u0627\u0642 \u0639\u0627\u062f\u0644 \u0648\u0645\u062a\u0648\u0627\u0632\u0646 \u064a\u0631\u0627\u0639\u0649 \u0645\u0635\u0627\u0644\u062d\u0647\u0627 \u0627\u0644\u0648\u0637\u0646\u064a\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u062d\u0627\u0644\u064a\u0629 \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0645\u0633\u062a\u0642\u0628\u0644\u064a\u0629 \u060c \u0648\u064a\u062d\u0642\u0642 \u0641\u064a \u0627\u0644\u0648\u0642\u062a \u0630\u0627\u062a\u0647 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0635\u0627\u0644\u062d \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0634\u062a\u0631\u0643\u0629 \u0644\u0644\u062f\u0648\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u062b\u0644\u0627\u062b.\r\nUnofficial Translation\r\nPress Release\r\nMonday, December 18, 2023\r\nToday, the fourth round of negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) commenced in Addis Ababa, with the participation of ministerial delegations from Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia. This round is held within the framework of the negotiation track that the three countries launched to expedite the finalization of an agreement on the rules for filling and operation of the GERD within four months.\r\nThe spokesperson of Egypt's Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation affirmed that Egypt is engaging with negotiations - as it has always done - faithfully and seriously to conclude a fair and balanced agreement that takes into account its current and future national interests, while achieving the common interests of the three countries .