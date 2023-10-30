تحقيقاتعاجل

السفير ابو سعيد عن تسريبات ويكيليكس بخصوص غزة: هو إهانة للإنسانية وعلى السلطة الفلسطينية التحرك 

بقلم .. محى البدوى 

السفير. بو سعيد حول الوثيقة التي تم التحقق منها من وزارة المخابرات الإسرائيلية في 13 أكتوبر:
إن ما يشير إلى أن التهجير القسري للمدنيين من غزة إلى مصر يعتبر بمثابة “نتائج استراتيجية إيجابية وطويلة الأمد” لدولة إسرائيل، وهو كارثة إنسانية وعار على الإنسانية.

لقد قرأنا أيضًا أن الوثيقة الاستشارية تنص على عملية من ثلاث مراحل، بما في ذلك إنشاء مدن الخيام في سيناء وفتح الممر الإنساني، يليها بناء مدن في شمال سيناء لن تكون هناك عودة منها، وهو أيضًا انتهاك جسيم لقرارات الأمم المتحدة. القانون الدولي.
إن دولة فلسطين مدعوة بشكل لا رجعة فيه إلى تقديم التماس قانوني أمام الأمم المتحدة لمنع إسرائيل من الذهاب إلى أبعد ما يمكن أن تصل إليه.
Amb. BOU-SAID on the verified document from Israeli Ministry of Intelligence on October 13:
the suggests forced displacement of Gaza civilians to Egypt would considered as a “yield positive and long term strategic results” for the State of Israel, is a humanitarian disater and disgrace for Humanity.

We have also read the advisory document envisions a three stage process including the establishment of tent cities in Sinai and opening of humanitarian corridor, followed by construction of cities in northerm Sinai from which there would be no return #Gaza, is also a huge violation of the International Law.
The State of Palestine is irrevocably invited to appeal legally in front of the UN to stop Israel from going as far as it could reach

