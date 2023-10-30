السفير ابو سعيد عن تسريبات ويكيليكس بخصوص غزة: هو إهانة للإنسانية وعلى السلطة الفلسطينية التحرك 

\u0627\u0644\u0633\u0641\u064a\u0631 \u0627\u0628\u0648 \u0633\u0639\u064a\u062f \u0639\u0646 \u062a\u0633\u0631\u064a\u0628\u0627\u062a \u0648\u064a\u0643\u064a\u0644\u064a\u0643\u0633 \u0628\u062e\u0635\u0648\u0635 \u063a\u0632\u0629:\r\n\u0647\u0648 \u0625\u0647\u0627\u0646\u0629 \u0644\u0644\u0625\u0646\u0633\u0627\u0646\u064a\u0629 \u0648\u0639\u0644\u0649 \u0627\u0644\u0633\u0644\u0637\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0641\u0644\u0633\u0637\u064a\u0646\u064a\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u062a\u062d\u0631\u0643\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u0628\u0642\u0644\u0645 .. \u0645\u062d\u0649 \u0627\u0644\u0628\u062f\u0648\u0649\u00a0\r\n\u0627\u0644\u0633\u0641\u064a\u0631. \u0628\u0648 \u0633\u0639\u064a\u062f \u062d\u0648\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u0648\u062b\u064a\u0642\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u062a\u064a \u062a\u0645 \u0627\u0644\u062a\u062d\u0642\u0642 \u0645\u0646\u0647\u0627 \u0645\u0646 \u0648\u0632\u0627\u0631\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u062e\u0627\u0628\u0631\u0627\u062a \u0627\u0644\u0625\u0633\u0631\u0627\u0626\u064a\u0644\u064a\u0629 \u0641\u064a 13 \u0623\u0643\u062a\u0648\u0628\u0631:\r\n\u0625\u0646 \u0645\u0627 \u064a\u0634\u064a\u0631 \u0625\u0644\u0649 \u0623\u0646 \u0627\u0644\u062a\u0647\u062c\u064a\u0631 \u0627\u0644\u0642\u0633\u0631\u064a \u0644\u0644\u0645\u062f\u0646\u064a\u064a\u0646 \u0645\u0646 \u063a\u0632\u0629 \u0625\u0644\u0649 \u0645\u0635\u0631 \u064a\u0639\u062a\u0628\u0631 \u0628\u0645\u062b\u0627\u0628\u0629 "\u0646\u062a\u0627\u0626\u062c \u0627\u0633\u062a\u0631\u0627\u062a\u064a\u062c\u064a\u0629 \u0625\u064a\u062c\u0627\u0628\u064a\u0629 \u0648\u0637\u0648\u064a\u0644\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0623\u0645\u062f" \u0644\u062f\u0648\u0644\u0629 \u0625\u0633\u0631\u0627\u0626\u064a\u0644\u060c \u0648\u0647\u0648 \u0643\u0627\u0631\u062b\u0629 \u0625\u0646\u0633\u0627\u0646\u064a\u0629 \u0648\u0639\u0627\u0631 \u0639\u0644\u0649 \u0627\u0644\u0625\u0646\u0633\u0627\u0646\u064a\u0629.\r\n\u0644\u0642\u062f \u0642\u0631\u0623\u0646\u0627 \u0623\u064a\u0636\u064b\u0627 \u0623\u0646 \u0627\u0644\u0648\u062b\u064a\u0642\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0627\u0633\u062a\u0634\u0627\u0631\u064a\u0629 \u062a\u0646\u0635 \u0639\u0644\u0649 \u0639\u0645\u0644\u064a\u0629 \u0645\u0646 \u062b\u0644\u0627\u062b \u0645\u0631\u0627\u062d\u0644\u060c \u0628\u0645\u0627 \u0641\u064a \u0630\u0644\u0643 \u0625\u0646\u0634\u0627\u0621 \u0645\u062f\u0646 \u0627\u0644\u062e\u064a\u0627\u0645 \u0641\u064a \u0633\u064a\u0646\u0627\u0621 \u0648\u0641\u062a\u062d \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0645\u0631 \u0627\u0644\u0625\u0646\u0633\u0627\u0646\u064a\u060c \u064a\u0644\u064a\u0647\u0627 \u0628\u0646\u0627\u0621 \u0645\u062f\u0646 \u0641\u064a \u0634\u0645\u0627\u0644 \u0633\u064a\u0646\u0627\u0621 \u0644\u0646 \u062a\u0643\u0648\u0646 \u0647\u0646\u0627\u0643 \u0639\u0648\u062f\u0629 \u0645\u0646\u0647\u0627\u060c \u0648\u0647\u0648 \u0623\u064a\u0636\u064b\u0627 \u0627\u0646\u062a\u0647\u0627\u0643 \u062c\u0633\u064a\u0645 \u0644\u0642\u0631\u0627\u0631\u0627\u062a \u0627\u0644\u0623\u0645\u0645 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u062a\u062d\u062f\u0629. \u0627\u0644\u0642\u0627\u0646\u0648\u0646 \u0627\u0644\u062f\u0648\u0644\u064a.\r\n\u0625\u0646 \u062f\u0648\u0644\u0629 \u0641\u0644\u0633\u0637\u064a\u0646 \u0645\u062f\u0639\u0648\u0629 \u0628\u0634\u0643\u0644 \u0644\u0627 \u0631\u062c\u0639\u0629 \u0641\u064a\u0647 \u0625\u0644\u0649 \u062a\u0642\u062f\u064a\u0645 \u0627\u0644\u062a\u0645\u0627\u0633 \u0642\u0627\u0646\u0648\u0646\u064a \u0623\u0645\u0627\u0645 \u0627\u0644\u0623\u0645\u0645 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u062a\u062d\u062f\u0629 \u0644\u0645\u0646\u0639 \u0625\u0633\u0631\u0627\u0626\u064a\u0644 \u0645\u0646 \u0627\u0644\u0630\u0647\u0627\u0628 \u0625\u0644\u0649 \u0623\u0628\u0639\u062f \u0645\u0627 \u064a\u0645\u0643\u0646 \u0623\u0646 \u062a\u0635\u0644 \u0625\u0644\u064a\u0647.\r\nAmb. BOU-SAID on the verified document from Israeli Ministry of Intelligence on October 13:\r\nthe suggests forced displacement of Gaza civilians to Egypt would considered as a "yield positive and long term strategic results" for the State of Israel, is a humanitarian disater and disgrace for Humanity.\r\nWe have also read the advisory document envisions a three stage process including the establishment of tent cities in Sinai and opening of humanitarian corridor, followed by construction of cities in northerm Sinai from which there would be no return #Gaza, is also a huge violation of the International Law.\r\nThe State of Palestine is irrevocably invited to appeal legally in front of the UN to stop Israel from going as far as it could reach