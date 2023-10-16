عاجل  .. الرئيس السيسي يتلقى أتصالا هاتفيا من رئيس الوزراء اليوناني

\u0639\u0627\u062c\u0644\u00a0 .. \u0627\u0644\u0631\u0626\u064a\u0633 \u0627\u0644\u0633\u064a\u0633\u064a \u064a\u062a\u0644\u0642\u0649 \u0623\u062a\u0635\u0627\u0644\u0627 \u0647\u0627\u062a\u0641\u064a\u0627 \u0645\u0646 \u0631\u0626\u064a\u0633 \u0627\u0644\u0648\u0632\u0631\u0627\u0621 \u0627\u0644\u064a\u0648\u0646\u0627\u0646\u064a\r\n\r\n\u0645\u062a\u0627\u0628\u0639\u0629 : \u0648\u0627\u0626\u0644 \u0639\u0628\u0627\u0633\r\n\u062a\u0644\u0642\u0649 \u0627\u0644\u0633\u064a\u062f \u0627\u0644\u0631\u0626\u064a\u0633 " \u0639\u0628\u062f \u0627\u0644\u0641\u062a\u0627\u062d \u0627\u0644\u0633\u064a\u0633\u064a " \u0627\u062a\u0635\u0627\u0644\u0627\u064b \u0647\u0627\u062a\u0641\u064a\u0627\u064b \u0645\u0646 \u0631\u0626\u064a\u0633 \u0627\u0644\u0648\u0632\u0631\u0627\u0621 \u0627\u0644\u064a\u0648\u0646\u0627\u0646\u064a " \u0643\u064a\u0631\u064a\u0627\u0643\u0648\u0633 \u0645\u064a\u062a\u0633\u0648\u062a\u0627\u0643\u064a\u0633 " \u062d\u064a\u062b \u062c\u0631\u0649 \u0627\u0644\u062a\u0628\u0627\u062d\u062b \u062d\u0648\u0644 \u062a\u0637\u0648\u0631\u0627\u062a \u0627\u0644\u062a\u0635\u0639\u064a\u062f \u0627\u0644\u0639\u0633\u0643\u0631\u064a \u0627\u0644\u062d\u0627\u0644\u064a \u0641\u064a \u0642\u0637\u0627\u0639 \u063a\u0632\u0629\u060c \u0648\u0642\u062f \u062a\u0645 \u0627\u0644\u062a\u0648\u0627\u0641\u0642 \u0641\u064a \u0647\u0630\u0627 \u0627\u0644\u0634\u0623\u0646 \u062d\u0648\u0644 \u062a\u0639\u0632\u064a\u0632 \u0627\u0644\u062c\u0647\u0648\u062f \u0627\u0644\u062f\u0648\u0644\u064a\u0629 \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0625\u0642\u0644\u064a\u0645\u064a\u0629 \u0644\u062e\u0641\u0636 \u0627\u0644\u062a\u0635\u0639\u064a\u062f \u0628\u0627\u0639\u062a\u0628\u0627\u0631\u0647 \u0627\u0644\u0623\u0648\u0644\u0648\u064a\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u062d\u0627\u0644\u064a\u0629 \u0644\u062a\u062c\u0646\u0628 \u0623\u0646 \u064a\u0623\u062e\u0630 \u0623\u0628\u0639\u0627\u062f\u0627\u064b \u0623\u0648\u0633\u0639 \u062a\u0632\u064a\u062f \u0645\u0646 \u062a\u0639\u0642\u064a\u062f \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0648\u0642\u0641. \u0643\u0645\u0627 \u0627\u0633\u062a\u0639\u0631\u0636 \u0627\u0644\u0633\u064a\u062f \u0627\u0644\u0631\u0626\u064a\u0633 \u0646\u062a\u0627\u0626\u062c \u0627\u0644\u0627\u062a\u0635\u0627\u0644\u0627\u062a \u0627\u0644\u062a\u064a \u062a\u0642\u0648\u0645 \u0628\u0647\u0627 \u0645\u0635\u0631 \u0645\u0639 \u0645\u062e\u062a\u0644\u0641 \u0627\u0644\u0623\u0637\u0631\u0627\u0641 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0639\u0646\u064a\u0629 \u0645\u0646 \u0623\u062c\u0644 \u062f\u0641\u0639 \u062c\u0647\u0648\u062f \u0627\u0644\u062a\u0647\u062f\u0626\u0629\u060c \u0648\u062a\u0648\u0641\u064a\u0631 \u0627\u0644\u0646\u0641\u0627\u0630 \u0627\u0644\u0622\u0645\u0646 \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0639\u0627\u062c\u0644 \u0644\u0644\u0645\u0633\u0627\u0639\u062f\u0627\u062a \u0627\u0644\u0625\u0646\u0633\u0627\u0646\u064a\u0629 \u0625\u0644\u0649 \u0623\u0647\u0627\u0644\u064a \u0642\u0637\u0627\u0639 \u063a\u0632\u0629\u060c \u0641\u0636\u0644\u0627\u064b \u0639\u0646 \u062f\u0641\u0639 \u0645\u0633\u0627\u0631 \u0625\u062d\u064a\u0627\u0621 \u0639\u0645\u0644\u064a\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0633\u0644\u0627\u0645 \u0648\u0627\u0644\u062a\u0633\u0648\u064a\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0639\u0627\u062f\u0644\u0629 \u0648\u0627\u0644\u062f\u0627\u0626\u0645\u0629 \u0644\u0644\u0642\u0636\u064a\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0641\u0644\u0633\u0637\u064a\u0646\u064a\u0629 \u0639\u0644\u0649 \u0623\u0633\u0627\u0633 \u062d\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u062f\u0648\u0644\u062a\u064a\u0646.\r\nToday, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The call focused on developments in the current military escalation in the Gaza Strip. There was an agreement on the need to strengthen regional and international efforts to reduce the escalation as a priority to avoid a broader expansion that will further complicate the situation.\r\nThe President reviewed the outcome of Egypt\u2019s contacts with the various relevant parties in order to bolster efforts toward calm and provide safe and urgent access for humanitarian relief to the people in the Gaza Strip. This is in addition to pushing forward the path of reviving the peace process and a just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian cause based on the two-state solution.