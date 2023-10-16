أخبار مصرعاجل

عاجل  .. الرئيس السيسي يتلقى أتصالا هاتفيا من رئيس الوزراء اليوناني

عاجل  .. الرئيس السيسي يتلقى أتصالا هاتفيا من رئيس الوزراء اليوناني

متابعة : وائل عباس

تلقى السيد الرئيس ” عبد الفتاح السيسي ” اتصالاً هاتفياً من رئيس الوزراء اليوناني ” كيرياكوس ميتسوتاكيس ” حيث جرى التباحث حول تطورات التصعيد العسكري الحالي في قطاع غزة، وقد تم التوافق في هذا الشأن حول تعزيز الجهود الدولية والإقليمية لخفض التصعيد باعتباره الأولوية الحالية لتجنب أن يأخذ أبعاداً أوسع تزيد من تعقيد الموقف. كما استعرض السيد الرئيس نتائج الاتصالات التي تقوم بها مصر مع مختلف الأطراف المعنية من أجل دفع جهود التهدئة، وتوفير النفاذ الآمن والعاجل للمساعدات الإنسانية إلى أهالي قطاع غزة، فضلاً عن دفع مسار إحياء عملية السلام والتسوية العادلة والدائمة للقضية الفلسطينية على أساس حل الدولتين.

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The call focused on developments in the current military escalation in the Gaza Strip. There was an agreement on the need to strengthen regional and international efforts to reduce the escalation as a priority to avoid a broader expansion that will further complicate the situation.

The President reviewed the outcome of Egypt’s contacts with the various relevant parties in order to bolster efforts toward calm and provide safe and urgent access for humanitarian relief to the people in the Gaza Strip. This is in addition to pushing forward the path of reviving the peace process and a just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian cause based on the two-state solution.

Post Views: 74
الوسوم

مقالات ذات صلة

Photo of بالصور.. صحة ابشواى تنظم عدد من ندوات التوعية بالمدارس

بالصور.. صحة ابشواى تنظم عدد من ندوات التوعية بالمدارس

منذ 3 ساعات
Photo of غزة ما بين الأبادة وصمت منظمات حقوق الإنسان

غزة ما بين الأبادة وصمت منظمات حقوق الإنسان

منذ 15 ساعة
Photo of محافظ القليوبية يطمئن على مصابي حادث مروري على طريق شبرا بنها الحر ويستدعي الإسعاف

محافظ القليوبية يطمئن على مصابي حادث مروري على طريق شبرا بنها الحر ويستدعي الإسعاف

منذ 15 ساعة
Photo of عاجل .. اشتباكات عنيفة بين مسلحين فلسطينيين وجنود إسرائيليين في مخيم جنين

عاجل .. اشتباكات عنيفة بين مسلحين فلسطينيين وجنود إسرائيليين في مخيم جنين

منذ يومين
زر الذهاب إلى الأعلى
Don`t copy text!