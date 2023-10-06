ساندى سالم طالبة بكلية الطب جامعة عين شمس متعددة المواهب 

عاجلمنوعات

كتبت : داليا فوزى .

ساندى سالم طالبه بكلية الطب جامعة عين شمس مؤلفة ديوان ساندى .
ساندى متعددة المواهب تحمل الجنسية المصرية . هى من أب مصرية الجنسية وأم أذربيجانية .
ساندى مؤلفة كتاب ديوان ساندى المسجل بالهيئة المصرية العامة للكتاب .
وهى تتقن 6 لغات ( العربية ، الانجليزية ، الفرنسية ، التركى ، أذربيجانى ، روسى )
صاحبة مشروع مواطن سعيد والمهتم بزيادة معدلات الرضا بين المواطنين مسجلة بوزارة الشباب والرياضة .
حاصلة على 217 تكريم وشهادات منهم 80 شهادة دوليه فى مختلف المجالات ( اللغات الرسميه ، الاختراعات، الشطرنج ، الموسيقى ، الرياضة ، وتأليف الشعر ) .
مجالات محليه أهمها : –
– المركز الأول بمعرض أيسف الجمهورى والوصول للنهايات لأيسف الدولى للأختراعات النسخة ال 6 .
– المركز الأول بمسابقة آدم حنين للرسم .
مجالات دوليه أهمها :-
المركز الثالث بمسابقة هونج كونج الدوليه للرسم .
الميداليه الذهبيه والشهادات البلاتينيه بمعرض العلوم والهندسة الدولى بلندن .
– الميداليه الذهبية بأولمبياد الإبداع العلمى الدولى بكوريا .
– الميداليه الذهبيه المخترعين الدوليه بماكاو الصين .
تكريم أفضل مشروع من رئيس جمهورية الصين .
– الميداليه الفضيه من أولمبياد Genius الدولى بمجال الإختراعات منتصف يوليو 2021 .
– المركز الأول 2021 smart . Chinaepo منتصف أغسطس .
Little author.
Written by: Dalia Fawzy.
Sandy Salem is a high school student. She is 17 years old. Sandy, a multi-talented Sandy, holds the Egyptian nationality. She has an Egyptian father and an Azerbaijani mother.
Sandy is the author of Sandy’s Diwan, which is registered with the Egyptian General Book Organization. She is fluent in 6 languages ​​(Arabic, English, French, Turkish, Azerbaijani, and Russian).
The owner of a happy citizen project who is interested in increasing satisfaction rates among citizens, is registered with the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
She holds 217 honors and certificates, including 80 international certificates in various fields (official languages, inventions, chess, music, sports, and poetry writing).
The most important local areas: –
– First place in the ISEF Republican Exhibition and reaching the end of the 6th edition of ISEF International Inventions.
– First place in the Adam Henein drawing competition.
International fields, the most important of which are:-
Third place in the Hong Kong International Painting Competition.
Gold medal and platinum certificates at the International Science and Engineering Fair in London.
Gold Medal in the International Olympiad of Scientific Creativity in Korea.
The International Inventors’ Gold Medal, Macao, China.
Honoring the best project from the President of the Republic of China.
Silver medal from the International Genius Olympiad in the field of invention, mid-July 2021.
– First place 2021 smart. Chinaepo mid August.

