ساندى سالم طالبة بكلية الطب جامعة عين شمس متعددة المواهب 

\u0633\u0627\u0646\u062f\u0649 \u0633\u0627\u0644\u0645 \u0637\u0627\u0644\u0628\u0629 \u0628\u0643\u0644\u064a\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0637\u0628 \u062c\u0627\u0645\u0639\u0629 \u0639\u064a\u0646 \u0634\u0645\u0633 \u0645\u062a\u0639\u062f\u062f\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0648\u0627\u0647\u0628\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u0643\u062a\u0628\u062a : \u062f\u0627\u0644\u064a\u0627 \u0641\u0648\u0632\u0649 .\r\n\u0633\u0627\u0646\u062f\u0649 \u0633\u0627\u0644\u0645 \u0637\u0627\u0644\u0628\u0647 \u0628\u0643\u0644\u064a\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0637\u0628 \u062c\u0627\u0645\u0639\u0629 \u0639\u064a\u0646 \u0634\u0645\u0633 \u0645\u0624\u0644\u0641\u0629 \u062f\u064a\u0648\u0627\u0646 \u0633\u0627\u0646\u062f\u0649 .\r\n\u0633\u0627\u0646\u062f\u0649 \u0645\u062a\u0639\u062f\u062f\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0648\u0627\u0647\u0628 \u062a\u062d\u0645\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u062c\u0646\u0633\u064a\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0635\u0631\u064a\u0629 . \u0647\u0649 \u0645\u0646 \u0623\u0628 \u0645\u0635\u0631\u064a\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u062c\u0646\u0633\u064a\u0629 \u0648\u0623\u0645 \u0623\u0630\u0631\u0628\u064a\u062c\u0627\u0646\u064a\u0629 .\r\n\u0633\u0627\u0646\u062f\u0649 \u0645\u0624\u0644\u0641\u0629 \u0643\u062a\u0627\u0628 \u062f\u064a\u0648\u0627\u0646 \u0633\u0627\u0646\u062f\u0649 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0633\u062c\u0644 \u0628\u0627\u0644\u0647\u064a\u0626\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0635\u0631\u064a\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0639\u0627\u0645\u0629 \u0644\u0644\u0643\u062a\u0627\u0628 .\r\n\u0648\u0647\u0649 \u062a\u062a\u0642\u0646 6 \u0644\u063a\u0627\u062a ( \u0627\u0644\u0639\u0631\u0628\u064a\u0629 \u060c \u0627\u0644\u0627\u0646\u062c\u0644\u064a\u0632\u064a\u0629 \u060c \u0627\u0644\u0641\u0631\u0646\u0633\u064a\u0629 \u060c \u0627\u0644\u062a\u0631\u0643\u0649 \u060c \u0623\u0630\u0631\u0628\u064a\u062c\u0627\u0646\u0649 \u060c \u0631\u0648\u0633\u0649 )\r\n\u0635\u0627\u062d\u0628\u0629 \u0645\u0634\u0631\u0648\u0639 \u0645\u0648\u0627\u0637\u0646 \u0633\u0639\u064a\u062f \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0645\u0647\u062a\u0645 \u0628\u0632\u064a\u0627\u062f\u0629 \u0645\u0639\u062f\u0644\u0627\u062a \u0627\u0644\u0631\u0636\u0627 \u0628\u064a\u0646 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0648\u0627\u0637\u0646\u064a\u0646 \u0645\u0633\u062c\u0644\u0629 \u0628\u0648\u0632\u0627\u0631\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0634\u0628\u0627\u0628 \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0631\u064a\u0627\u0636\u0629 .\r\n\u062d\u0627\u0635\u0644\u0629 \u0639\u0644\u0649 217 \u062a\u0643\u0631\u064a\u0645 \u0648\u0634\u0647\u0627\u062f\u0627\u062a \u0645\u0646\u0647\u0645 80 \u0634\u0647\u0627\u062f\u0629 \u062f\u0648\u0644\u064a\u0647 \u0641\u0649 \u0645\u062e\u062a\u0644\u0641 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u062c\u0627\u0644\u0627\u062a ( \u0627\u0644\u0644\u063a\u0627\u062a \u0627\u0644\u0631\u0633\u0645\u064a\u0647 \u060c \u0627\u0644\u0627\u062e\u062a\u0631\u0627\u0639\u0627\u062a\u060c \u0627\u0644\u0634\u0637\u0631\u0646\u062c \u060c \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0648\u0633\u064a\u0642\u0649 \u060c \u0627\u0644\u0631\u064a\u0627\u0636\u0629 \u060c \u0648\u062a\u0623\u0644\u064a\u0641 \u0627\u0644\u0634\u0639\u0631 ) .\r\n\u0645\u062c\u0627\u0644\u0627\u062a \u0645\u062d\u0644\u064a\u0647 \u0623\u0647\u0645\u0647\u0627 : -\r\n- \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0631\u0643\u0632 \u0627\u0644\u0623\u0648\u0644 \u0628\u0645\u0639\u0631\u0636 \u0623\u064a\u0633\u0641 \u0627\u0644\u062c\u0645\u0647\u0648\u0631\u0649 \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0648\u0635\u0648\u0644 \u0644\u0644\u0646\u0647\u0627\u064a\u0627\u062a \u0644\u0623\u064a\u0633\u0641 \u0627\u0644\u062f\u0648\u0644\u0649 \u0644\u0644\u0623\u062e\u062a\u0631\u0627\u0639\u0627\u062a \u0627\u0644\u0646\u0633\u062e\u0629 \u0627\u0644 6 .\r\n- \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0631\u0643\u0632 \u0627\u0644\u0623\u0648\u0644 \u0628\u0645\u0633\u0627\u0628\u0642\u0629 \u0622\u062f\u0645 \u062d\u0646\u064a\u0646 \u0644\u0644\u0631\u0633\u0645 .\r\n\u0645\u062c\u0627\u0644\u0627\u062a \u062f\u0648\u0644\u064a\u0647 \u0623\u0647\u0645\u0647\u0627 :-\r\n\u0627\u0644\u0645\u0631\u0643\u0632 \u0627\u0644\u062b\u0627\u0644\u062b \u0628\u0645\u0633\u0627\u0628\u0642\u0629 \u0647\u0648\u0646\u062c \u0643\u0648\u0646\u062c \u0627\u0644\u062f\u0648\u0644\u064a\u0647 \u0644\u0644\u0631\u0633\u0645 .\r\n\u0627\u0644\u0645\u064a\u062f\u0627\u0644\u064a\u0647 \u0627\u0644\u0630\u0647\u0628\u064a\u0647 \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0634\u0647\u0627\u062f\u0627\u062a \u0627\u0644\u0628\u0644\u0627\u062a\u064a\u0646\u064a\u0647 \u0628\u0645\u0639\u0631\u0636 \u0627\u0644\u0639\u0644\u0648\u0645 \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0647\u0646\u062f\u0633\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u062f\u0648\u0644\u0649 \u0628\u0644\u0646\u062f\u0646 .\r\n- \u0627\u0644\u0645\u064a\u062f\u0627\u0644\u064a\u0647 \u0627\u0644\u0630\u0647\u0628\u064a\u0629 \u0628\u0623\u0648\u0644\u0645\u0628\u064a\u0627\u062f \u0627\u0644\u0625\u0628\u062f\u0627\u0639 \u0627\u0644\u0639\u0644\u0645\u0649 \u0627\u0644\u062f\u0648\u0644\u0649 \u0628\u0643\u0648\u0631\u064a\u0627 .\r\n- \u0627\u0644\u0645\u064a\u062f\u0627\u0644\u064a\u0647 \u0627\u0644\u0630\u0647\u0628\u064a\u0647 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u062e\u062a\u0631\u0639\u064a\u0646 \u0627\u0644\u062f\u0648\u0644\u064a\u0647 \u0628\u0645\u0627\u0643\u0627\u0648 \u0627\u0644\u0635\u064a\u0646 .\r\n\u062a\u0643\u0631\u064a\u0645 \u0623\u0641\u0636\u0644 \u0645\u0634\u0631\u0648\u0639 \u0645\u0646 \u0631\u0626\u064a\u0633 \u062c\u0645\u0647\u0648\u0631\u064a\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0635\u064a\u0646 .\r\n- \u0627\u0644\u0645\u064a\u062f\u0627\u0644\u064a\u0647 \u0627\u0644\u0641\u0636\u064a\u0647 \u0645\u0646 \u0623\u0648\u0644\u0645\u0628\u064a\u0627\u062f Genius \u0627\u0644\u062f\u0648\u0644\u0649 \u0628\u0645\u062c\u0627\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u0625\u062e\u062a\u0631\u0627\u0639\u0627\u062a \u0645\u0646\u062a\u0635\u0641 \u064a\u0648\u0644\u064a\u0648 2021 .\r\n- \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0631\u0643\u0632 \u0627\u0644\u0623\u0648\u0644 2021 smart . Chinaepo \u0645\u0646\u062a\u0635\u0641 \u0623\u063a\u0633\u0637\u0633 .\r\nLittle author.\r\nWritten by: Dalia Fawzy.\r\nSandy Salem is a high school student. She is 17 years old. Sandy, a multi-talented Sandy, holds the Egyptian nationality. She has an Egyptian father and an Azerbaijani mother.\r\nSandy is the author of Sandy's Diwan, which is registered with the Egyptian General Book Organization. She is fluent in 6 languages \u200b\u200b(Arabic, English, French, Turkish, Azerbaijani, and Russian).\r\nThe owner of a happy citizen project who is interested in increasing satisfaction rates among citizens, is registered with the Ministry of Youth and Sports.\r\nShe holds 217 honors and certificates, including 80 international certificates in various fields (official languages, inventions, chess, music, sports, and poetry writing).\r\nThe most important local areas: -\r\n- First place in the ISEF Republican Exhibition and reaching the end of the 6th edition of ISEF International Inventions.\r\n- First place in the Adam Henein drawing competition.\r\nInternational fields, the most important of which are:-\r\nThird place in the Hong Kong International Painting Competition.\r\nGold medal and platinum certificates at the International Science and Engineering Fair in London.\r\nGold Medal in the International Olympiad of Scientific Creativity in Korea.\r\nThe International Inventors' Gold Medal, Macao, China.\r\nHonoring the best project from the President of the Republic of China.\r\nSilver medal from the International Genius Olympiad in the field of invention, mid-July 2021.\r\n- First place 2021 smart. Chinaepo mid August.