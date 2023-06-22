عاجل .. الرئيس السيسي يستقبل رئيس شركة الخطوط الملاحية الفرنسية العالمية

\u0639\u0627\u062c\u0644 .. \u0627\u0644\u0631\u0626\u064a\u0633 \u0627\u0644\u0633\u064a\u0633\u064a \u064a\u0633\u062a\u0642\u0628\u0644 \u0631\u0626\u064a\u0633 \u0634\u0631\u0643\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u062e\u0637\u0648\u0637 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0644\u0627\u062d\u064a\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0641\u0631\u0646\u0633\u064a\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0639\u0627\u0644\u0645\u064a\u0629\r\n\r\n\u0645\u062a\u0627\u0628\u0639\u0629 : \u0648\u0627\u0626\u0644 \u0639\u0628\u0627\u0633\r\n\u0627\u0633\u062a\u0642\u0628\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u0633\u064a\u062f \u0627\u0644\u0631\u0626\u064a\u0633 " \u0639\u0628\u062f \u0627\u0644\u0641\u062a\u0627\u062d \u0627\u0644\u0633\u064a\u0633\u064a " \u0627\u0644\u064a\u0648\u0645\u060c \u0628\u0645\u0642\u0631 \u0625\u0642\u0627\u0645\u0629 \u0633\u064a\u0627\u062f\u062a\u0647 \u0628\u0627\u0644\u0639\u0627\u0635\u0645\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0641\u0631\u0646\u0633\u064a\u0629 \u0628\u0627\u0631\u064a\u0633\u060c \u0627\u0644\u0633\u064a\u062f \u0631\u0648\u062f\u0648\u0644\u0641 \u0633\u0639\u0627\u062f\u0629\u060c \u0631\u0626\u064a\u0633 \u0634\u0631\u0643\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u062e\u0637\u0648\u0637 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0644\u0627\u062d\u064a\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0641\u0631\u0646\u0633\u064a\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0639\u0627\u0644\u0645\u064a\u0629 "CMA CGM" \u0648\u0639\u062f\u062f \u0645\u0646 \u0643\u0628\u0627\u0631 \u0645\u0633\u0626\u0648\u0644\u064a \u0627\u0644\u0634\u0631\u0643\u0629.\r\n\u0648\u0635\u0631\u062d \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0633\u062a\u0634\u0627\u0631 \u0623\u062d\u0645\u062f \u0641\u0647\u0645\u064a\u060c \u0627\u0644\u0645\u062a\u062d\u062f\u062b \u0627\u0644\u0631\u0633\u0645\u064a \u0628\u0627\u0633\u0645 \u0631\u0626\u0627\u0633\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u062c\u0645\u0647\u0648\u0631\u064a\u0629\u060c \u0623\u0646 \u0627\u0644\u0644\u0642\u0627\u0621 \u062a\u0646\u0627\u0648\u0644 \u0633\u0628\u0644 \u062a\u0648\u0633\u064a\u0639 \u0648\u062a\u0639\u0645\u064a\u0642 \u0623\u0646\u0634\u0637\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0634\u0631\u0643\u0629 \u0641\u064a \u0645\u0635\u0631 \u062e\u0644\u0627\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0631\u062d\u0644\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0642\u0628\u0644\u0629\u060c \u0648\u0645\u062a\u0627\u0628\u0639\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u062a\u0639\u0627\u0648\u0646 \u0627\u0644\u0642\u0627\u0626\u0645 \u0645\u0639\u0647\u0627 \u0641\u064a \u0645\u062c\u0627\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0644\u0627\u062d\u0629 \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0645\u0648\u0627\u0646\u0626 \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0646\u0642\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u0628\u062d\u0631\u064a \u0641\u064a \u0645\u0635\u0631\u060c \u062e\u0627\u0635\u0629\u064b \u0645\u0627 \u064a\u062a\u0639\u0644\u0642 \u0628\u062a\u0634\u063a\u064a\u0644 \u0648\u0625\u062f\u0627\u0631\u0629 \u0645\u062d\u0637\u0629 "\u062a\u062d\u064a\u0627 \u0645\u0635\u0631" \u0645\u062a\u0639\u062f\u062f\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0623\u063a\u0631\u0627\u0636 \u0628\u0645\u064a\u0646\u0627\u0621 \u0627\u0644\u0625\u0633\u0643\u0646\u062f\u0631\u064a\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0643\u0628\u064a\u0631\u060c \u0648\u0627\u0644\u062a\u064a \u062a\u0645 \u0627\u0641\u062a\u062a\u0627\u062d\u0647\u0627 \u0645\u0624\u062e\u0631\u0627\u064b \u0628\u062d\u0636\u0648\u0631 \u0627\u0644\u0633\u064a\u062f \u0627\u0644\u0631\u0626\u064a\u0633\u060c \u062d\u064a\u062b \u0623\u0643\u062f \u0633\u064a\u0627\u062f\u062a\u0647 \u0641\u064a \u0647\u0630\u0627 \u0627\u0644\u0635\u062f\u062f \u0627\u0647\u062a\u0645\u0627\u0645 \u0645\u0635\u0631 \u0628\u0623\u0646 \u064a\u0645\u062b\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u062a\u0639\u0627\u0648\u0646 \u0645\u0639 \u0627\u0644\u0634\u0631\u0643\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0641\u0631\u0646\u0633\u064a\u0629 \u0642\u064a\u0645\u0629 \u0645\u0636\u0627\u0641\u0629 \u0648\u0637\u0641\u0631\u0629 \u0646\u0648\u0639\u064a\u0629 \u0641\u064a \u062a\u0637\u0648\u064a\u0631 \u0645\u064a\u0646\u0627\u0621 \u0627\u0644\u0625\u0633\u0643\u0646\u062f\u0631\u064a\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0643\u0628\u064a\u0631\u060c \u0628\u0645\u0627 \u064a\u0639\u0632\u0632 \u0645\u0646 \u0646\u0634\u0627\u0637 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u064a\u0646\u0627\u0621 \u0639\u0644\u0649 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0633\u062a\u0648\u064a\u064a\u0646 \u0627\u0644\u0625\u0642\u0644\u064a\u0645\u064a \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0639\u0627\u0644\u0645\u064a \u0628\u062a\u0637\u0628\u064a\u0642 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0639\u0627\u064a\u064a\u0631 \u0627\u0644\u062f\u0648\u0644\u064a\u0629 \u0641\u064a \u062a\u0634\u063a\u064a\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0648\u0627\u0646\u0626\u060c \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0627\u0633\u062a\u0641\u0627\u062f\u0629 \u0645\u0646 \u0627\u0644\u062e\u0628\u0631\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0623\u062c\u0646\u0628\u064a\u0629\u060c \u0639\u0644\u0649 \u0627\u0644\u0646\u062d\u0648 \u0627\u0644\u0630\u064a \u064a\u0633\u0627\u0639\u062f \u0639\u0644\u0649 \u0627\u0644\u0627\u0631\u062a\u0642\u0627\u0621 \u0628\u0627\u0644\u062a\u0635\u0646\u064a\u0641 \u0627\u0644\u0639\u0627\u0644\u0645\u064a \u0644\u0644\u0645\u0648\u0627\u0646\u0626 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0635\u0631\u064a\u0629 \u0641\u064a \u0645\u062c\u0627\u0644\u064a \u0627\u0644\u0644\u0648\u062c\u0633\u062a\u064a\u0627\u062a \u0648\u0627\u0644\u062a\u062c\u0627\u0631\u0629.\r\n\u0645\u0646 \u062c\u0627\u0646\u0628\u0647\u061b \u0623\u0634\u0627\u062f \u0631\u0626\u064a\u0633 \u0627\u0644\u0634\u0631\u0643\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0641\u0631\u0646\u0633\u064a\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0639\u0627\u0644\u0645\u064a\u0629 \u0628\u0645\u0646\u0627\u062e \u0627\u0644\u0623\u0639\u0645\u0627\u0644 \u0641\u064a \u0645\u0635\u0631 \u0627\u0644\u0630\u064a \u064a\u0634\u0647\u062f \u062a\u0637\u0648\u0631\u0627\u064b \u0625\u064a\u062c\u0627\u0628\u064a\u0627\u064b \u0645\u062a\u0633\u0627\u0631\u0639\u0627\u064b\u060c \u0645\u0624\u0643\u062f\u0627\u064b \u062a\u0637\u0644\u0639 \u0627\u0644\u0634\u0631\u0643\u0629 \u0644\u062a\u0648\u0633\u064a\u0639 \u0627\u0644\u062a\u0639\u0627\u0648\u0646 \u0645\u0639 \u0627\u0644\u062c\u0627\u0646\u0628 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0635\u0631\u064a \u0641\u064a \u0625\u062f\u0627\u0631\u0629 \u0645\u0648\u0627\u0646\u0626 \u0625\u0636\u0627\u0641\u064a\u0629\u060c \u0628\u0645\u0627 \u0641\u064a \u0630\u0644\u0643 \u0645\u0646 \u062a\u0634\u063a\u064a\u0644 \u0644\u0644\u0645\u0646\u0627\u0637\u0642 \u0627\u0644\u0644\u0648\u062c\u0633\u064a\u062a\u0629 \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0645\u062d\u0637\u0627\u062a\u060c \u0648\u0630\u0644\u0643 \u0641\u064a \u0636\u0648\u0621 \u0627\u0644\u062d\u062c\u0645 \u0627\u0644\u0636\u062e\u0645 \u0644\u0644\u0645\u0634\u0631\u0648\u0639\u0627\u062a \u0627\u0644\u062a\u0646\u0645\u0648\u064a\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u062c\u0627\u0631\u064a \u062a\u0646\u0641\u064a\u0630\u0647\u0627 \u0641\u064a \u0645\u0635\u0631\u060c \u0648\u0627\u0644\u062a\u064a \u062a\u0645\u062b\u0644 \u0641\u0631\u0635\u0629 \u0643\u0628\u064a\u0631\u0629 \u0648\u0633\u0648\u0642\u0627\u064b \u0648\u0627\u0639\u062f\u0627\u064b \u0644\u0627\u0633\u062a\u0642\u0628\u0627\u0644 \u0643\u0628\u0631\u0649 \u0627\u0644\u0634\u0631\u0643\u0627\u062a \u0627\u0644\u0623\u062c\u0646\u0628\u064a\u0629 \u0644\u0644\u0627\u0633\u062a\u062b\u0645\u0627\u0631 \u0641\u064a \u0645\u062e\u062a\u0644\u0641 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u062c\u0627\u0644\u0627\u062a.\r\nAujourd'hui, le Pr\u00e9sident Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi a re\u00e7u, \u00e0 sa r\u00e9sidence \u00e0 la capitale fran\u00e7aise, Paris, M. Rodolphe Saad\u00e9, PDG du groupe fran\u00e7ais de Transport Maritime International "CMA CGM" et un certain nombre de hauts responsables du groupe.\r\nLe porte-parole officiel de la pr\u00e9sidence de la R\u00e9publique, a d\u00e9clar\u00e9 que la r\u00e9union a port\u00e9 sur les moyens d'\u00e9tendre et d'approfondir les activit\u00e9s de la soci\u00e9t\u00e9 en \u00c9gypte au cours de la prochaine p\u00e9riode, de poursuivre la coop\u00e9ration dans le domaine de la navigation, des ports et du transport maritime en \u00c9gypte, notamment en ce qui concerne l'exploitation et la gestion du terminal polyvalent "Tahya Misr", situ\u00e9 au Grand Port d'Alexandrie, et qui a \u00e9t\u00e9 r\u00e9cemment inaugur\u00e9 en pr\u00e9sence du M. le Pr\u00e9sident. O\u00f9 SE a souhait\u00e9 que la coop\u00e9ration entre l'\u00c9gypte et CMA CGM repr\u00e9sentera une valeur ajout\u00e9e et un saut qualitatif dans le d\u00e9veloppement du Grand Port d'Alexandrie, renfor\u00e7ant ainsi son activit\u00e9 aux niveaux r\u00e9gional et mondial, gr\u00e2ce \u00e0 l'application des normes internationales en ce qui concerne l'exploitation des ports et le profit de l'exp\u00e9rience \u00e9trang\u00e8re, ce qui m\u00e8ne \u00e0 \u00e9lever le classement mondial des ports \u00e9gyptiens dans les domaines des logistiques et du commerce.\r\nDe son c\u00f4t\u00e9, le PDG de CMA CGM s'est f\u00e9licit\u00e9 du climat des affaires en \u00c9gypte, qui t\u00e9moigne une \u00e9volution positive et rapide, soulignant l'aspiration du groupe \u00e0 \u00e9largir la coop\u00e9ration avec la partie \u00e9gyptienne dans la gestion des ports suppl\u00e9mentaires, y compris l'exploitation des zones logistiques et des terminaux, \u00e0 la lumi\u00e8re de l'\u00e9norme volume de projets de d\u00e9veloppement mis en \u0153uvre en \u00c9gypte, ce qui repr\u00e9sente une grande opportunit\u00e9 en tant qu\u2019un march\u00e9 prometteur pour recevoir les grandes entreprises \u00e9trang\u00e8res \u00e0 investir dans divers domaines.\r\nToday, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the world\u2019s leading French Shipping and Logistics Company CMA CGM, Mr. Rodolphe Saad\u00e9, and a number of senior company officials, at his residence in the French capital Paris.\r\nSpokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting focused on ways to expand and deepen the company's activities in Egypt during the coming period and followed-up on their ongoing cooperation in the fields of navigation, ports and maritime transport in Egypt, particularly with regard to the operation and management of the Tahya Misr Multipurpose Terminal at the Grand Port of Alexandria, which was recently inaugurated in the presence of President El-Sisi. The President underscored Egypt's interest in cooperating with the French company as an added value and a qualitative leap in the upgrading of the Grand Port of Alexandria so as to enhance the port\u2019s activities at the regional and global levels, by applying international standards in port operation and benefiting from foreign expertise in a manner that shall help improve the global classification of Egyptian ports in the areas of logistics and trade.\r\nThe CEO of the world's leading shipping and logistics company lauded the business climate in Egypt, which, he said, has been witnessing positive and rapid progress. Mr. Saad\u00e9 emphasized that the company seeks to expand its cooperation with Egypt in the management of additional ports, including the operation of logistic zones and stations, given the huge scale of development projects which are currently being implemented in Egypt. He confirmed that these projects represent a great opportunity and a promising market for receiving major foreign companies to invest in various fields.