عاجل .. الرئيس السيسي يستقبل رئيس شركة الخطوط الملاحية الفرنسية العالمية

متابعة : وائل عباس

استقبل السيد الرئيس ” عبد الفتاح السيسي ” اليوم، بمقر إقامة سيادته بالعاصمة الفرنسية باريس، السيد رودولف سعادة، رئيس شركة الخطوط الملاحية الفرنسية العالمية “CMA CGM” وعدد من كبار مسئولي الشركة.

وصرح المستشار أحمد فهمي، المتحدث الرسمي باسم رئاسة الجمهورية، أن اللقاء تناول سبل توسيع وتعميق أنشطة الشركة في مصر خلال المرحلة المقبلة، ومتابعة التعاون القائم معها في مجال الملاحة والموانئ والنقل البحري في مصر، خاصةً ما يتعلق بتشغيل وإدارة محطة “تحيا مصر” متعددة الأغراض بميناء الإسكندرية الكبير، والتي تم افتتاحها مؤخراً بحضور السيد الرئيس، حيث أكد سيادته في هذا الصدد اهتمام مصر بأن يمثل التعاون مع الشركة الفرنسية قيمة مضافة وطفرة نوعية في تطوير ميناء الإسكندرية الكبير، بما يعزز من نشاط الميناء على المستويين الإقليمي والعالمي بتطبيق المعايير الدولية في تشغيل الموانئ، والاستفادة من الخبرة الأجنبية، على النحو الذي يساعد على الارتقاء بالتصنيف العالمي للموانئ المصرية في مجالي اللوجستيات والتجارة.

من جانبه؛ أشاد رئيس الشركة الفرنسية العالمية بمناخ الأعمال في مصر الذي يشهد تطوراً إيجابياً متسارعاً، مؤكداً تطلع الشركة لتوسيع التعاون مع الجانب المصري في إدارة موانئ إضافية، بما في ذلك من تشغيل للمناطق اللوجسيتة والمحطات، وذلك في ضوء الحجم الضخم للمشروعات التنموية الجاري تنفيذها في مصر، والتي تمثل فرصة كبيرة وسوقاً واعداً لاستقبال كبرى الشركات الأجنبية للاستثمار في مختلف المجالات.

Aujourd’hui, le Président Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi a reçu, à sa résidence à la capitale française, Paris, M. Rodolphe Saadé, PDG du groupe français de Transport Maritime International “CMA CGM” et un certain nombre de hauts responsables du groupe.

Le porte-parole officiel de la présidence de la République, a déclaré que la réunion a porté sur les moyens d’étendre et d’approfondir les activités de la société en Égypte au cours de la prochaine période, de poursuivre la coopération dans le domaine de la navigation, des ports et du transport maritime en Égypte, notamment en ce qui concerne l’exploitation et la gestion du terminal polyvalent “Tahya Misr”, situé au Grand Port d’Alexandrie, et qui a été récemment inauguré en présence du M. le Président. Où SE a souhaité que la coopération entre l’Égypte et CMA CGM représentera une valeur ajoutée et un saut qualitatif dans le développement du Grand Port d’Alexandrie, renforçant ainsi son activité aux niveaux régional et mondial, grâce à l’application des normes internationales en ce qui concerne l’exploitation des ports et le profit de l’expérience étrangère, ce qui mène à élever le classement mondial des ports égyptiens dans les domaines des logistiques et du commerce.

De son côté, le PDG de CMA CGM s’est félicité du climat des affaires en Égypte, qui témoigne une évolution positive et rapide, soulignant l’aspiration du groupe à élargir la coopération avec la partie égyptienne dans la gestion des ports supplémentaires, y compris l’exploitation des zones logistiques et des terminaux, à la lumière de l’énorme volume de projets de développement mis en œuvre en Égypte, ce qui représente une grande opportunité en tant qu’un marché prometteur pour recevoir les grandes entreprises étrangères à investir dans divers domaines.

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the world’s leading French Shipping and Logistics Company CMA CGM, Mr. Rodolphe Saadé, and a number of senior company officials, at his residence in the French capital Paris.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting focused on ways to expand and deepen the company’s activities in Egypt during the coming period and followed-up on their ongoing cooperation in the fields of navigation, ports and maritime transport in Egypt, particularly with regard to the operation and management of the Tahya Misr Multipurpose Terminal at the Grand Port of Alexandria, which was recently inaugurated in the presence of President El-Sisi. The President underscored Egypt’s interest in cooperating with the French company as an added value and a qualitative leap in the upgrading of the Grand Port of Alexandria so as to enhance the port’s activities at the regional and global levels, by applying international standards in port operation and benefiting from foreign expertise in a manner that shall help improve the global classification of Egyptian ports in the areas of logistics and trade.

The CEO of the world’s leading shipping and logistics company lauded the business climate in Egypt, which, he said, has been witnessing positive and rapid progress. Mr. Saadé emphasized that the company seeks to expand its cooperation with Egypt in the management of additional ports, including the operation of logistic zones and stations, given the huge scale of development projects which are currently being implemented in Egypt. He confirmed that these projects represent a great opportunity and a promising market for receiving major foreign companies to invest in various fields.

