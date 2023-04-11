أخبار مصرعاجل

الرئيس السيسي يجتمع برئيس الوزراء والفريق أسامة ربيع لمتابعة خطط تطوير قناة السويس

متابعة : وائل عباس

اجتمع السيد الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي اليوم مع الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي رئيس مجلس الوزراء، والفريق أسامة ربيع رئيس هيئة قناة السويس، واللواء أمير سيد أحمد مستشار رئيس الجمهورية للتخطيط العمراني، والسيد مصطفى الدوجيشي رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة ترسانة جنوب البحر الأحمر.

وصرح المستشار أحمد فهمي المتحدث الرسمي باسم رئاسة الجمهورية أن السيد الرئيس اطلع على بيان بحركة الملاحة في قناة السويس، خلال الربع الأول من العام الجاري، أظهر ارتفاع أعداد السفن التي مرت بالقناة، بنسبة حوالي 20%، مقارنة بنفس الفترة في العام الماضي، وارتفاع الإيرادات لتسجل حوالي 2.3 مليار دولار، بنسبة زيادة عن العام الماضي تبلغ حوالي 35%، مع تسجيل القناة كذلك لأعلى معدل عبور يومي في تاريخها، يوم 13 مارس الماضي، بلغ 107 سفينة، بحمولة 6.3 مليون طن.

كما عرض الفريق أسامة ربيع محاور ومشروعات تطوير المجرى الملاحي لقناة السويس، بالإضافة إلى جهود الهيئة لتحديث أسطولها البحري، وما يضمه من قاطرات وكراكات حفر، في ضوء محورية دورها في تأمين المجرى الملاحي ومعاونة السفن العابرة للقناة.

وقد وجه السيد الرئيس في هذا الصدد، بمواصلة تنفيذ استراتيجية تطوير قناة السويس ومجراها الملاحي وكافة مرافقها وبنيتها التحتية، بهدف الاستمرار في أدائها المتميز، المشهود له عالمياً بالكفاءة والقدرة، وذلك في ضوء مكانتها المتفردة على مستوى حركة الملاحة والتجارة العالمية.

وأضاف المتحدث الرسمي، أن الاجتماع شهد أيضاً عرض الجهود الجارية، لتوطين صناعة سفن ومراكب الصيد الحديثة في مصر، بهدف زيادة الإنتاج من صيد الأسماك في السواحل والبحيرات المصرية. كما تم تناول مسار تنشيط سياحة اليخوت وتطوير الموانئ الخاصة بها، وتزويدها بالخدمات اللازمة، حيث وجه السيد الرئيس في هذا الإطار بتذليل العقبات والتحديات التي تواجه تطوير هذا القطاع المهم من مختلف الجوانب، سعياً لأهمية الاستثمار الأمثل للمزايا الطبيعية التي تتمتع بها مصر، في ضوء موقعها الجغرافي الفريد على البحرين المتوسط والأحمر.

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority Admiral Ossama Rabiee, President’s Advisor for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed, and ​​Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Southern Red Sea Arsenal Company Mustafa Al-Dogishi.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the President viewed a statement of the navigation traffic in the Suez Canal during the first quarter of this year. The statement showed an increase in the number of ships that passed through the canal by about 20%, compared to the same period last year, and an increase in revenues to record about $2.3 billion, an increase of about 35% compared to last year. The canal also achieved the highest daily transit rate in its history, on March 13, with 107 ships, with a tonnage of 6.3 million tons.
The chairman of the Suez Canal Authority presented the axes and projects for developing the navigational course of the Suez Canal, in addition to the authority’s efforts to modernize its marine fleet, including tugs and dredgers, in light of its pivotal role in securing the navigational course and assisting ships transiting the canal.

President El-Sisi gave directives to continue the implementation of the strategy for the development of the Suez Canal, its navigational course and all its facilities and infrastructure, with the aim of continuing its outstanding performance, which is internationally recognized for its efficiency and ability, in light of its unique position at the level of global navigation and trade.

The meeting touched on ongoing efforts to localize the manufacture of modern fishing ships and boats in Egypt, with the aim of increasing fish production in the Egyptian coasts and lakes. The meeting also touched on activating yacht tourism, developing its ports, and providing it with the necessary services. The President gave directives to overcome the obstacles and challenges facing the development of this important sector from various aspects, in pursuit of the importance of optimal investment of the natural advantages that Egypt enjoys, in light of its unique geographical location on the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea.

