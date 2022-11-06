عاجلمقالات الرأى

كان مالي

بقلم الشاعرة :مني،عبد الشافي

وانا ماشية ولا ف بالى
وراضية بقسمتى وحالى
وحايشة الدمع ف عيونى
وقافلة يا قلبى أحزانى
.
لقيته طلعلى فى السكة
لا جن ياناس ولا ستة
من الحراس حاشوه عنى
.
لقيته ف قلبى من جوه
وفارش ف العيون خلوة
بحنية ومش قوة
فتحت ازاى انا بابى
.
ومن يومها وانا بسهر
نهارى ليل لابتسحر
كلامه الحلو شبعنى
سقانى الشهد متكرر
وروانى
.
تعالى يافرح ايامى
انا وانت بليل تانى
نعيد العمر وحنسهر
مانتأثر
بمد البحر ولا جزره
وحنكسر
قيود بايديا منعانى
واقول وتقول كلام تانى

While I was , unintentionally , fully contented with my fate , adapted to the situation … Hardly trying that tears don’t fall off … With all sadness locked inside the heart …
On the way , I slipped … Passing through six holes … None of the Jin , O ‘ dear , or the six guards could keep that figure out …

All of a sudden , he penetrated into the core of the heart … Tenderly , as well as forcibly , he prepared a shelter… I wonder , why I left the door open …

Since then , I stay up late …
The day period has been turned into that of the night … Unable to get supper … As feeling satisfaction by his delicate speech … The thirst I suffered was then quenched with pure honey …

There have been no longer stars … As I portraited that figure as a shadow on the hall …
And , for the power of that sun , window of life has been once again opened : I , then , have had a life , once again …

Waiting for you to arrive , Days of Happiness …
We , together , have a different night …
Let’s restart , staying up late , never affected , by the ebb and tide … Together , we are going to break the hindering shackles .

