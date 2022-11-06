\u0643\u0627\u0646 \u0645\u0627\u0644\u064a\r\n\r\n\u0628\u0642\u0644\u0645 \u0627\u0644\u0634\u0627\u0639\u0631\u0629 :\u0645\u0646\u064a\u060c\u0639\u0628\u062f \u0627\u0644\u0634\u0627\u0641\u064a\r\n\u0648\u0627\u0646\u0627 \u0645\u0627\u0634\u064a\u0629 \u0648\u0644\u0627 \u0641 \u0628\u0627\u0644\u0649\r\n\u0648\u0631\u0627\u0636\u064a\u0629 \u0628\u0642\u0633\u0645\u062a\u0649 \u0648\u062d\u0627\u0644\u0649\r\n\u0648\u062d\u0627\u064a\u0634\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u062f\u0645\u0639 \u0641 \u0639\u064a\u0648\u0646\u0649\r\n\u0648\u0642\u0627\u0641\u0644\u0629 \u064a\u0627 \u0642\u0644\u0628\u0649 \u0623\u062d\u0632\u0627\u0646\u0649\r\n.\r\n\u0644\u0642\u064a\u062a\u0647 \u0637\u0644\u0639\u0644\u0649 \u0641\u0649 \u0627\u0644\u0633\u0643\u0629\r\n\u0644\u0627 \u062c\u0646 \u064a\u0627\u0646\u0627\u0633 \u0648\u0644\u0627 \u0633\u062a\u0629\r\n\u0645\u0646 \u0627\u0644\u062d\u0631\u0627\u0633 \u062d\u0627\u0634\u0648\u0647 \u0639\u0646\u0649\r\n.\r\n\u0644\u0642\u064a\u062a\u0647 \u0641 \u0642\u0644\u0628\u0649 \u0645\u0646 \u062c\u0648\u0647\r\n\u0648\u0641\u0627\u0631\u0634 \u0641 \u0627\u0644\u0639\u064a\u0648\u0646 \u062e\u0644\u0648\u0629\r\n\u0628\u062d\u0646\u064a\u0629 \u0648\u0645\u0634 \u0642\u0648\u0629\r\n\u0641\u062a\u062d\u062a \u0627\u0632\u0627\u0649 \u0627\u0646\u0627 \u0628\u0627\u0628\u0649\r\n.\r\n\u0648\u0645\u0646 \u064a\u0648\u0645\u0647\u0627 \u0648\u0627\u0646\u0627 \u0628\u0633\u0647\u0631\r\n\u0646\u0647\u0627\u0631\u0649 \u0644\u064a\u0644 \u0644\u0627\u0628\u062a\u0633\u062d\u0631\r\n\u0643\u0644\u0627\u0645\u0647 \u0627\u0644\u062d\u0644\u0648 \u0634\u0628\u0639\u0646\u0649\r\n\u0633\u0642\u0627\u0646\u0649 \u0627\u0644\u0634\u0647\u062f \u0645\u062a\u0643\u0631\u0631\r\n\u0648\u0631\u0648\u0627\u0646\u0649\r\n.\r\n\u062a\u0639\u0627\u0644\u0649 \u064a\u0627\u0641\u0631\u062d \u0627\u064a\u0627\u0645\u0649\r\n\u0627\u0646\u0627 \u0648\u0627\u0646\u062a \u0628\u0644\u064a\u0644 \u062a\u0627\u0646\u0649\r\n\u0646\u0639\u064a\u062f \u0627\u0644\u0639\u0645\u0631 \u0648\u062d\u0646\u0633\u0647\u0631\r\n\u0645\u0627\u0646\u062a\u0623\u062b\u0631\r\n\u0628\u0645\u062f \u0627\u0644\u0628\u062d\u0631 \u0648\u0644\u0627 \u062c\u0632\u0631\u0647\r\n\u0648\u062d\u0646\u0643\u0633\u0631\r\n\u0642\u064a\u0648\u062f \u0628\u0627\u064a\u062f\u064a\u0627 \u0645\u0646\u0639\u0627\u0646\u0649\r\n\u0648\u0627\u0642\u0648\u0644 \u0648\u062a\u0642\u0648\u0644 \u0643\u0644\u0627\u0645 \u062a\u0627\u0646\u0649\r\nWhile I was , unintentionally , fully contented with my fate , adapted to the situation ... Hardly trying that tears don't fall off ... With all sadness locked inside the heart ...\r\nOn the way , I slipped ... Passing through six holes ... None of the Jin , O ' dear , or the six guards could keep that figure out ...\r\nAll of a sudden , he penetrated into the core of the heart ... Tenderly , as well as forcibly , he prepared a shelter... I wonder , why I left the door open ...\r\nSince then , I stay up late ...\r\nThe day period has been turned into that of the night ... Unable to get supper ... As feeling satisfaction by his delicate speech ... The thirst I suffered was then quenched with pure honey ...\r\nThere have been no longer stars ... As I portraited that figure as a shadow on the hall ...\r\nAnd , for the power of that sun , window of life has been once again opened : I , then , have had a life , once again ...\r\nWaiting for you to arrive , Days of Happiness ...\r\nWe , together , have a different night ...\r\nLet's restart , staying up late , never affected , by the ebb and tide ... Together , we are going to break the hindering shackles .