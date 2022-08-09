Witemeyer’s writing was above average, but it was the plot that con The world needs more realistic happily ever afters

The main characters are very religious, so don’t be surprised by respectful references to God. The banter is witty and the characters rich in integrity.

Witemeyer’s writing was above average, but it was the plot that continually surprised me. Events I predicted did happen, but the story was ripe with delightful twists and character development. Hannah was a character I loved immediately. The romance was semi-predictable but absolutely satisfying. Witemeyer was able to create an exciting chemistry and deep feelings etween the characters (and between the reader) without resorting to heaving bosoms or crude innuendos. More experienced authors have failed where A Tailor-Made Bride succeeded. I was surprised to discover that this was Witemeyer’s first novel. Her skill in writing is that of a long-time author. I loved A Tailor-Made Bride, and I look forward toward Witemeyer’s next novel!

Content: Normal (One character does get held at knife point, and one act of vandalism occurs.)Originally Posted at by Emily Tuckett

I’ve now read this three or four times and something about it just works for me. I get all the complaints about it. The couple is frustratingly back and forth.. and back and forth. Jericho’s moralizing borders on sanctimoniousness. Hannah is a strong, independent woman (especially for the time period) and yet still has to be rescued more than once.

crossorigin="anonymous">

I love it. I love the soap opera levels of drama. I love the misunderstandings and misconceptions and the dislike-to-love. I love the small town s I’ve now read this three or four times and something about it just works for me. I get all the complaints about it. The couple is frustratingly back and forth.. and back and forth. Jericho’s moralizing borders on sanctimoniousness. Hannah is a strong, independent woman (especially for the time period) and yet still has to be rescued more than once.

crossorigin="anonymous">

So if you are looking for that perfect feel-good, chick-flick-ish novel then A Tailor-Made Bride by Karen Witemeyer will satisfy better than a cupcake scented bubble bath

I love it. I love the soap opera levels of drama. I love the misunderstandings and misconceptions and the dislike-to-love. I love the small town setting and the eclectic side characters.

This Historical-Fiction romance is clean and delightful

I don’t know what it is, but I love timepiece novels. When something we take today as being normal everyday behaviour, like a kiss, is put into a situation where it is in fact not innocent and holds great meaning, it makes the whole idea of NM installment loans romance right down to a kiss mean so much more and seems to captivate me whole heartedly. We seem to take those simple touches, kisses, or gestures for granted these days, maybe because they are so freely done with modern day society that we don’t realize the I don’t know what it is, but I love timepiece novels. When something we take today as being normal everyday behaviour, like a kiss, is put into a situation where it is in fact not innocent and holds great meaning, it makes the whole idea of romance right down to a kiss mean so much more and seems to captivate me whole heartedly.

We seem to take those simple touches, kisses, or gestures for granted these days, maybe because they are so freely done with modern day society that we don’t realize the romance and potential that is hidden behind them. But, Karen Witemeyer sure knows how to make a girl fantasize about living back during the time of coach wagons. If you think about it it would be so much easier. You would never have to question a guys actions, because he would be very straight forward with its meaning. And that is something about this book that makes this girl swoon. I have to admit that this novel had more biblical quotes and an overall more religious feel to it than the first. That’s not necessarily bad however sometimes I found myself trying to decipher these specific words for the good book and questioning whether or not he was right, or she was right and I ended up getting distracted a bit from the remainder of the story.