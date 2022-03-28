المعلم المثالى

\u0627\u0644\u0645\u0639\u0644\u0645 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u062b\u0627\u0644\u0649\r\n\r\n\u0643\u062a\u0628\u062a \/ \u062f\u0627\u0644\u064a\u0627 \u0641\u0648\u0632\u0649 \r\n\r\n\u062a\u0643\u0631\u064a\u0645 \u0645\u0639\u0644\u0645\u064a\u0646 \u0645\u062f\u0631\u0633\u0629 \u0641\u064a\u0648\u062a\u0634\u0631\u0632\u062a\u0643 \u0644\u062a\u062d\u0642\u064a\u0642 \u0627\u0644\u0637\u0644\u0627\u0628 \u0645\u0631\u0627\u0643\u0632 \u0645\u062a\u0642\u062f\u0645\u0629 \u0639\u0644\u0649 \u0645\u0633\u062a\u0648\u0649 \u0627\u0644\u0625\u062f\u0627\u0631\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u062a\u0639\u0644\u064a\u0645\u064a\u0629!\r\n\u0642\u0627\u0645 \u0627\u0644\u062f\u0643\u062a\u0648\u0631 \u064a\u062d\u064a\u0649 \u0645\u062f\u064a\u0631 \u0627\u0644\u0625\u062f\u0627\u0631\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u062a\u0639\u0644\u064a\u0645\u064a\u0629 \u0628\u0632\u064a\u0627\u0631\u0629 \u0645\u062f\u0631\u0633\u0629 \u0641\u064a\u0648\u062a\u0634\u0631\u0632 \u062a\u0643 \u0644\u062a\u0643\u0631\u064a\u0645 \u0643\u0644\u064b\u0627 \u0645\u0646:\r\n- \u0623. \u0633\u0627\u0628\u064a\u0646\u0627 \u0645\u0633\u0626\u0648\u0644\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0640 Character Building \u0641\u064a \u0627\u0644\u0645\u062f\u0631\u0633\u0629\r\n\u062c\u0627\u0621 \u0627\u0644\u062a\u0643\u0631\u064a\u0645 \u0644\u062a\u062d\u0642\u064a\u0642 \u0637\u0644\u0627\u0628 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u062f\u0631\u0633\u0629 \u0645\u0631\u0627\u0643\u0632 \u0648\u062a\u0635\u0646\u064a\u0641\u0627\u062a \u0645\u062a\u0642\u062f\u0645\u0629 \u0639\u0644\u0649 \u0645\u0633\u062a\u0648\u0649 \u0627\u0644\u0625\u062f\u0627\u0631\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u062a\u0639\u0644\u064a\u0645\u064a\u0629 \u0641\u064a \u0645\u062e\u062a\u0644\u0641 \u0627\u0644\u0623\u0646\u0634\u0637\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u062a\u064a \u062a\u0634\u0645\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u064a\u0648\u0646\u0633\u0643\u0648.\r\nHonoring our teachers!\r\nDr. Yehia, the Director of the Educational Administration has visited Futures Tech School in order to honor the general agent of activities at Futures Tech School Mrs. Sabina, as she is the one in charge of the Character Building. The honoring was because of the school students as they achieved positions and rankings in the Educational Administration and across the governorate in various activities which includes UNESCO