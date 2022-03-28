عاجلمقالات الرأى

المعلم المثالى

كتبت / داليا فوزى

تكريم معلمين مدرسة فيوتشرزتك لتحقيق الطلاب مراكز متقدمة على مستوى الإدارة التعليمية!

قام الدكتور يحيى مدير الإدارة التعليمية بزيارة مدرسة فيوتشرز تك لتكريم كلًا من:
– أ. سابينا مسئولة الـ Character Building في المدرسة
جاء التكريم لتحقيق طلاب المدرسة مراكز وتصنيفات متقدمة على مستوى الإدارة التعليمية في مختلف الأنشطة التي تشمل اليونسكو.

Honoring our teachers!

Dr. Yehia, the Director of the Educational Administration has visited Futures Tech School in order to honor the general agent of activities at Futures Tech School Mrs. Sabina, as she is the one in charge of the Character Building. The honoring was because of the school students as they achieved positions and rankings in the Educational Administration and across the governorate in various activities which includes UNESCO

