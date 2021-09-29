“إيه يو إف” تستقر على المجموعة المالية EFG Hermes مستشاراً للطرح في البورصة المصرية

"\u0625\u064a\u0647 \u064a\u0648 \u0625\u0641" \u062a\u0633\u062a\u0642\u0631 \u0639\u0644\u0649 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u062c\u0645\u0648\u0639\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0627\u0644\u064a\u0629 EFG Hermes \u0645\u0633\u062a\u0634\u0627\u0631\u0627\u064b \u0644\u0644\u0637\u0631\u062d \u0641\u064a \u0627\u0644\u0628\u0648\u0631\u0635\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0635\u0631\u064a\u0629\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0643\u062a\u0628 : \u0645\u0627\u0647\u0631 \u0628\u062f\u0631\r\n\u0623\u062d\u0645\u062f \u0639\u0648\u0641: \u0646\u062e\u0637\u0637 \u0644\u0637\u0631\u062d \u062d\u0635\u0629 \u0645\u0646 \u0623\u0633\u0647\u0645 \u0627\u0644\u0634\u0631\u0643\u0629 \u0641\u064a \u0627\u0644\u0628\u0648\u0631\u0635\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0635\u0631\u064a\u0629 \u0628\u062d\u0644\u0648\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u0631\u0628\u0639 \u0627\u0644\u062b\u0627\u0646\u064a \u0645\u0646 2022\r\n\u0643\u0634\u0641 \u0623\u062d\u0645\u062f \u0639\u0648\u0641\u060c \u0631\u0626\u064a\u0633 \u0645\u062c\u0644\u0633 \u0625\u062f\u0627\u0631\u0629 \u0634\u0631\u0643\u0629 "\u0625\u064a\u0647 \u064a\u0648 \u0625\u0641"\u060c \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0627\u0644\u0643\u0629 \u0644\u0644\u0639\u0644\u0627\u0645\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u062a\u062c\u0627\u0631\u064a\u0629 "\u0623\u0628\u0648 \u0639\u0648\u0641"\u060c \u0623\u0646 \u0627\u0644\u0634\u0631\u0643\u0629 \u0627\u0633\u062a\u0642\u0631\u062a \u0639\u0644\u0649 \u0627\u062e\u062a\u064a\u0627\u0631 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u062c\u0645\u0648\u0639\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0627\u0644\u064a\u0629 EFG Hermes \u0645\u0633\u062a\u0634\u0627\u0631\u0627\u064b \u0644\u0644\u0637\u0631\u062d \u0641\u064a \u0627\u0644\u0628\u0648\u0631\u0635\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0635\u0631\u064a\u0629\u060c \u0648\u0630\u0644\u0643 \u062e\u0644\u0627\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u0639\u0627\u0645 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0642\u0628\u0644 2022.\r\n\u0648\u0642\u0627\u0644 "\u0639\u0648\u0641"\u060c \u0625\u0646 \u0634\u0631\u0643\u0629 "\u0625\u064a\u0647 \u064a\u0648 \u0625\u0641" \u062a\u062e\u0637\u0637 \u0644\u0637\u0631\u062d \u062d\u0635\u0629 \u0645\u0646 \u0623\u0633\u0647\u0645\u0647\u0627 \u0641\u064a \u0627\u0644\u0628\u0648\u0631\u0635\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0635\u0631\u064a\u0629 \u0628\u062d\u0644\u0648\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u0631\u0628\u0639 \u0627\u0644\u062b\u0627\u0646\u064a \u0645\u0646 \u0627\u0644\u0639\u0627\u0645 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0642\u0628\u0644 2022\u060c \u0648\u0647\u0648 \u0645\u0627 \u062c\u0639\u0644\u0647\u0627 \u062a\u062e\u062a\u0627\u0631 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u062c\u0645\u0648\u0639\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0627\u0644\u064a\u0629 EFG Hermes\u060c \u0643\u0645\u0633\u062a\u0634\u0627\u0631 \u0644\u0647\u0627 \u0644\u062a\u0646\u0641\u064a\u0630 \u0623\u0639\u0645\u0627\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u0637\u0631\u062d \u0641\u064a \u0627\u0644\u0628\u0648\u0631\u0635\u0629\u060c \u0628\u0627\u0639\u062a\u0628\u0627\u0631\u0647\u0627 \u0625\u062d\u062f\u0649 \u0623\u0643\u0628\u0631 \u0634\u0631\u0643\u0627\u062a \u0627\u0644\u0648\u0633\u0627\u0637\u0629 \u0641\u064a \u0627\u0644\u0623\u0648\u0631\u0627\u0642 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0627\u0644\u064a\u0629 \u0628\u0623\u0633\u0648\u0627\u0642 \u0627\u0644\u0634\u0631\u0642 \u0627\u0644\u0623\u0648\u0633\u0637 \u0648\u0634\u0645\u0627\u0644 \u0623\u0641\u0631\u064a\u0642\u064a\u0627 \u0648\u0643\u0630\u0644\u0643 \u0627\u0644\u0623\u0633\u0648\u0627\u0642 \u0627\u0644\u0646\u0627\u0634\u0626\u0629 \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0645\u0628\u062a\u062f\u0626\u0629 \u062d\u0648\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u0639\u0627\u0644\u0645.\r\n\u0648\u062a\u0639\u062f \u0634\u0631\u0643\u0629 "\u0625\u064a\u0647 \u064a\u0648 \u0625\u0641"\u060c \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0627\u0644\u0643\u0629 \u0644\u0644\u0639\u0644\u0627\u0645\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u062a\u062c\u0627\u0631\u064a\u0629 "\u0623\u0628\u0648 \u0639\u0648\u0641"\u060c \u0623\u062d\u062f \u0623\u0643\u0628\u0631 \u0627\u0644\u0634\u0631\u0643\u0627\u062a \u0627\u0644\u0645\u062a\u062e\u0635\u0635\u0629 \u0641\u064a \u062a\u0642\u062f\u064a\u0645 \u0645\u0646\u062a\u062c\u0627\u062a \u0627\u0644\u0627\u063a\u0630\u064a\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0635\u062d\u064a\u0629 \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0645\u0643\u0633\u0631\u0627\u062a \u0628\u0623\u0639\u0644\u0649 \u0645\u0639\u0627\u064a\u064a\u0631 \u0627\u0644\u062c\u0648\u062f\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0639\u0627\u0644\u0645\u064a\u0629 \u0641\u064a \u0645\u0635\u0631 \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0645\u0646\u0637\u0642\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0639\u0631\u0628\u064a\u0629\u060c \u062d\u064a\u062b \u064a\u0628\u0644\u063a \u0625\u062c\u0645\u0627\u0644\u064a \u0639\u062f\u062f \u0641\u0631\u0648\u0639 \u0627\u0644\u0634\u0631\u0643\u0629 \u0641\u064a \u0645\u0635\u0631 \u062d\u062a\u0649 \u0627\u0644\u0627\u0646 180 \u0641\u0631\u0639\u0627\u060c \u0645\u0648\u0632\u0639\u0629 \u0628\u064a\u0646 10 \u0645\u062d\u0627\u0641\u0638\u0627\u062a (\u0627\u0644\u0642\u0627\u0647\u0631\u0629\u060c \u0648\u0627\u0644\u062c\u064a\u0632\u0629\u060c \u0648\u0637\u0646\u0637\u0627\u060c \u0648\u0627\u0644\u063a\u0631\u062f\u0642\u0629\u060c \u0648\u0623\u0633\u064a\u0648\u0637\u060c \u0648\u0628\u0648\u0631\u0633\u0639\u064a\u062f\u060c \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0633\u062e\u0646\u0629\u060c \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0645\u0646\u0635\u0648\u0631\u0629\u060c \u0627\u0644\u0625\u0633\u0643\u0646\u062f\u0631\u064a\u0629\u060c \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0628\u062d\u0631 \u0627\u0644\u0623\u062d\u0645\u0631 \u0648\u0634\u0631\u0645 \u0627\u0644\u0634\u064a\u062e)\r\n\u0628\u0627\u0644\u0625\u0636\u0627\u0641\u0629 \u0644\u062a\u0648\u0633\u0639\u0627\u062a \u0627\u0644\u0634\u0631\u0643\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0623\u062e\u064a\u0631\u0629 \u0641\u064a \u0645\u062c\u0627\u0644 \u0625\u0646\u062a\u0627\u062c \u0627\u0644\u0642\u0647\u0648\u0629\u060c \u0648\u0627\u0644\u062a\u064a \u062a\u0645\u062b\u0644\u062a \u0641\u064a \u0627\u0641\u062a\u062a\u0627\u062d \u0623\u062d\u062f \u0623\u0643\u0628\u0631 \u0645\u0635\u0627\u0646\u0639 \u0625\u0646\u062a\u0627\u062c \u0627\u0644\u0642\u0647\u0648\u0629 \u0628\u0645\u0627 \u064a\u0636\u0645\u0646 \u062a\u0644\u0628\u064a\u0629 \u0627\u062d\u062a\u064a\u0627\u062c\u0627\u062a \u0627\u0644\u0633\u0648\u0642 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u062d\u0644\u064a \u0648\u0627\u0644\u062a\u0635\u062f\u064a\u0631\u060c \u0630\u0644\u0643 \u0641\u0636\u0644\u0627 \u0639\u0646 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0635\u0627\u0646\u0639 \u0627\u0644\u0623\u062e\u0631\u0649 \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0645\u0642\u0631\u0627\u062a \u0627\u0644\u0644\u0648\u062c\u0633\u062a\u064a\u0629 \u0644\u062d\u0641\u0638 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u062e\u0632\u0648\u0646 \u0648\u062c\u0645\u064a\u0639\u0647\u0645 \u0645\u0632\u0648\u062f\u0648\u0646 \u0628\u0623\u062d\u062f\u062b \u062a\u0642\u0646\u064a\u0627\u062a \u0631\u0642\u0627\u0628\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u062c\u0648\u062f\u0629 \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0633\u0644\u0627\u0645\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u063a\u0630\u0627\u0626\u064a\u0629 \u0641\u064a \u0643\u0627\u0641\u0629 \u0645\u0631\u0627\u062d\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u0625\u0646\u062a\u0627\u062c.\r\n\u0648\u0639\u0632\u0632\u062a "\u0625\u064a\u0647 \u064a\u0648 \u0625\u0641" \u0646\u062c\u0627\u062d\u0627\u062a\u0647\u0627 \u0641\u064a \u0627\u0644\u0633\u0648\u0642 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0635\u0631\u064a\u0629 \u0628\u0646\u062c\u0627\u062d\u0627\u062a \u0645\u0645\u0627\u062b\u0644\u0629 \u0641\u064a \u0623\u0643\u0628\u0631 \u0627\u0644\u0623\u0633\u0648\u0627\u0642 \u0627\u0644\u062e\u0627\u0631\u062c\u064a\u0629\u060c \u062d\u064a\u062b \u064a\u062a\u0645 \u062a\u0635\u062f\u064a\u0631 \u0645\u0646\u062a\u062c\u0627\u062a \u0627\u0644\u0634\u0631\u0643\u0629 \u0644\u0639\u062f\u062f \u0643\u0628\u064a\u0631 \u0645\u0646 \u0627\u0644\u062f\u0648\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u0627\u0648\u0631\u0648\u0628\u064a\u0629 \u0645\u062b\u0644 \u0627\u0646\u062c\u0644\u062a\u0631\u0627 \u0648\u0628\u0644\u062c\u064a\u0643\u0627 \u0648\u0623\u0644\u0645\u0627\u0646\u064a\u0627 \u0648\u0647\u0648\u0644\u0646\u062f\u0627 \u0648\u0643\u0630\u0644\u0643 \u0627\u0644\u0648\u0644\u0627\u064a\u0627\u062a \u0627\u0644\u0645\u062a\u062d\u062f\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0623\u0645\u0631\u064a\u0643\u064a\u0629 \u0628\u0627\u0644\u0625\u0636\u0627\u0641\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u064a \u0627\u0644\u0635\u064a\u0646 \u0648\u0645\u0627\u0644\u064a\u0632\u064a\u0627 \u0648\u0647\u0648\u0646\u062c \u0643\u0648\u0646\u062c \u0648\u062f\u0648\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u062e\u0644\u064a\u062c \u0627\u0644\u0639\u0631\u0628\u064a \u0627\u0644\u0633\u0639\u0648\u062f\u064a\u0629\u060c \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0643\u0648\u064a\u062a \u0648\u0627\u0644\u0627\u0645\u0627\u0631\u0627\u062a\u060c \u0641\u0636\u0644\u0627 \u0639\u0646 \u0644\u064a\u0628\u064a\u0627 \u0648\u0641\u0644\u0633\u0637\u064a\u0646.\r\n\u0627\u0644\u062e\u0628\u0631 \u0645\u062a\u0631\u062c\u0645 \u0628\u0627\u0644\u0644\u063a\u0629 \u0627\u0644\u0627\u0646\u062c\u0644\u064a\u0632\u064a\u0629\r\nA.U.F. settles on EFG Hermes as an advisor for the listing in the Egyptian Stock Exchange\r\nAhmed Auf: We plan to offer a share of the company\u2019s stocks in the Egyptian Stock Exchange by the second quarter of 2022\r\nCairo on: 29 September 2021\r\nAhmed Auf, Chairman of "A.U.F." company, owning "Abu Auf" brand, revealed that the company has decided to choose the financial group EFG Hermes as an advisor for the offering on the Egyptian Stock Exchange, during the next year 2022.\r\nAuf said that A.U.F. plans to offer a share of its stocks on the Egyptian Stock Exchange by the second quarter of the next year 2022, having EFG Hermes as an advisor for the implementation of the offering in the stock exchange, as one of the largest stock brokerage companies in the Middle East and North African markets, as well as emerging and frontier markets around the world.\r\n"A.U.F.", owning "Abu Auf" brand, is one of the largest companies specialized in providing healthy food products and nuts with the highest international quality standards in Egypt and the Arab region, where the total number of the company's branches in Egypt so far is 180 branches, distributed among 11 governorates (Cairo, Giza, Tanta, Hurghada, Assiut, Port Said, Sokhna, Mansoura, Alexandria, Red Sea and Sharm El Sheikh).\r\nIn addition to the company\u2019s recent expansions in the field of coffee production, which was represented by the opening of one of the largest coffee production factories to ensure that the needs of the local market and export are met, as well as other factories and logistic headquarters to keep stock, which are equipped with the latest technologies for quality control and food safety in all production stages.\r\nA.U.F. has reinforced its successes in the Egyptian market with similar successes in the largest foreign markets, where the company's products are exported to a large number of European countries such as England, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, as well as the United States of America, in addition to China, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the Saudi Arabian Gulf states, Kuwait and the UAE, as well as Libya and Palestine.