“إيه يو إف” تستقر على المجموعة المالية EFG Hermes مستشاراً للطرح في البورصة المصرية

كتب : ماهر بدر

أحمد عوف: نخطط لطرح حصة من أسهم الشركة في البورصة المصرية بحلول الربع الثاني من 2022

كشف أحمد عوف، رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة “إيه يو إف”، المالكة للعلامة التجارية “أبو عوف”، أن الشركة استقرت على اختيار المجموعة المالية EFG Hermes مستشاراً للطرح في البورصة المصرية، وذلك خلال العام المقبل 2022.
وقال “عوف”، إن شركة “إيه يو إف” تخطط لطرح حصة من أسهمها في البورصة المصرية بحلول الربع الثاني من العام المقبل 2022، وهو ما جعلها تختار المجموعة المالية EFG Hermes، كمستشار لها لتنفيذ أعمال الطرح في البورصة، باعتبارها إحدى أكبر شركات الوساطة في الأوراق المالية بأسواق الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا وكذلك الأسواق الناشئة والمبتدئة حول العالم.
وتعد شركة “إيه يو إف”، المالكة للعلامة التجارية “أبو عوف”، أحد أكبر الشركات المتخصصة في تقديم منتجات الاغذية الصحية والمكسرات بأعلى معايير الجودة العالمية في مصر والمنطقة العربية، حيث يبلغ إجمالي عدد فروع الشركة في مصر حتى الان 180 فرعا، موزعة بين 10 محافظات (القاهرة، والجيزة، وطنطا، والغردقة، وأسيوط، وبورسعيد، والسخنة، والمنصورة، الإسكندرية، والبحر الأحمر وشرم الشيخ)
بالإضافة لتوسعات الشركة الأخيرة في مجال إنتاج القهوة، والتي تمثلت في افتتاح أحد أكبر مصانع إنتاج القهوة بما يضمن تلبية احتياجات السوق المحلي والتصدير، ذلك فضلا عن المصانع الأخرى والمقرات اللوجستية لحفظ المخزون وجميعهم مزودون بأحدث تقنيات رقابة الجودة والسلامة الغذائية في كافة مراحل الإنتاج.
وعززت “إيه يو إف” نجاحاتها في السوق المصرية بنجاحات مماثلة في أكبر الأسواق الخارجية، حيث يتم تصدير منتجات الشركة لعدد كبير من الدول الاوروبية مثل انجلترا وبلجيكا وألمانيا وهولندا وكذلك الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بالإضافة الي الصين وماليزيا وهونج كونج ودول الخليج العربي السعودية، والكويت والامارات، فضلا عن ليبيا وفلسطين.

الخبر مترجم باللغة الانجليزية

A.U.F. settles on EFG Hermes as an advisor for the listing in the Egyptian Stock Exchange
Ahmed Auf: We plan to offer a share of the company’s stocks in the Egyptian Stock Exchange by the second quarter of 2022

Cairo on: 29 September 2021

Ahmed Auf, Chairman of “A.U.F.” company, owning “Abu Auf” brand, revealed that the company has decided to choose the financial group EFG Hermes as an advisor for the offering on the Egyptian Stock Exchange, during the next year 2022.

Auf said that A.U.F. plans to offer a share of its stocks on the Egyptian Stock Exchange by the second quarter of the next year 2022, having EFG Hermes as an advisor for the implementation of the offering in the stock exchange, as one of the largest stock brokerage companies in the Middle East and North African markets, as well as emerging and frontier markets around the world.

“A.U.F.”, owning “Abu Auf” brand, is one of the largest companies specialized in providing healthy food products and nuts with the highest international quality standards in Egypt and the Arab region, where the total number of the company’s branches in Egypt so far is 180 branches, distributed among 11 governorates (Cairo, Giza, Tanta, Hurghada, Assiut, Port Said, Sokhna, Mansoura, Alexandria, Red Sea and Sharm El Sheikh).

In addition to the company’s recent expansions in the field of coffee production, which was represented by the opening of one of the largest coffee production factories to ensure that the needs of the local market and export are met, as well as other factories and logistic headquarters to keep stock, which are equipped with the latest technologies for quality control and food safety in all production stages.

A.U.F. has reinforced its successes in the Egyptian market with similar successes in the largest foreign markets, where the company’s products are exported to a large number of European countries such as England, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, as well as the United States of America, in addition to China, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the Saudi Arabian Gulf states, Kuwait and the UAE, as well as Libya and Palestine.

